Saudi Arabia - The Saudi Electronic Info Exchange Company (Tabadul), a leading provider of digital and smart fintech services to the business and logistics sectors, announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with King Abdullah Port.

The MoU aims to enhance the Port’s services by utilising the latest world-class technologies and practices and automating all the logistics procedures within the Port Community System.

Majid bin Faleh Al-Otaibi, CEO of Tabadul, stated: “We are proud to partner with King Abdullah Port, the second fastest growing port in the world, as part of our strategy to contribute to the development of Saudi ports’ services for beneficiaries through the latest modern and emerging technologies. Through this partnership, we aspire to enhance Truck Management and Smart Gate Systems along with billing and payment services through the latest Fintech applications. This contributes to underpinning digital transformation, in accordance with Saudi Vision 2030 objectives.”

In his turn, Jay New, CEO of King Abdullah Port, stressed the important role the MoU will play in enhancing the level of services provided by the port, which is a gateway to a market of more than 400 million consumers across MENA and East Africa, in addition to being ranked the most efficient container port in the world according to the 2021 Container Ports Performance Index.

"We are pleased to sign this pivotal MoU with Tabadul, one of our national partners and the leading provider of e-solutions in the Kingdom. Through this MoU, we aim to connect our smart gate system with Tabadul’s transport management system, which is integrated with primary government bodies, to seamlessly access valuable logistics and supply chain data, thus accelerating the transit of goods and reducing delivery times significantly. This agreement will also help to facilitate the use of modern, technical solutions that increase the efficiency of operational performance and enhance the quality of services. Overall, this will consolidate our competitiveness in the field of logistics, better serve importers and exporters, and provide the best supply chain solutions regionally and globally, in line with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy to contribute to the transformation of the Kingdom into a global logistics hub connecting three continents,” he said.

According to a statement by the company, the MoU aspires to fulfill various objectives, including promoting innovation in the transport and logistics, laying the foundation of the upcoming Truck Management and Smart Gate Systems, working on piloting projects that benefit shipping and logistics on a regular basis, in line with quality standards, and finally studying the possibility of data integration, in an attempt to improve operational efficiency and best serve the logistics sector in the region.

