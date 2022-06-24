Serco, a top air navigation services provide, has signed an agreement with Micro Nav, a leader in air traffic control systems, to support the training, development and future growth of air traffic controllers globally.

Combined, the firms have over 100 years of experience in air navigation and will use that experience to support their clients in building training programmes that utilise the latest technology and global best practices.

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed at the World ATM congress in Madrid by Serco Middle East Chief Executive Officer, Phil Malem and Micro Nav Managing Director, Greg Pile.

Phil Malem, Serco Middle East CEO said: “Serco is a people company, enabled by technology and this is a prime example of a partnership designed to benefit not only our clients, but our people too. Through our years of experience across over 85 aviation sites globally, in operations and training, we have been able to identify gaps in learning and development that can be aided by technology and we are really excited to work with Micro Nav to close that gap and offer extended capability to our clients.”

Greg Pile, Managing Director, Micro Nav, said: “Signing this MOU with Serco is a key milestone in the strategic vision I have for Micro Nav. As Serco is the world’s finest services company with a truly global reach, together we will provide best in class solutions of technology and capacity to the aviation community for simulation and training, this will mean we can provide new levels of services in line with the expanding portfolio Micro Nav has been developing in response to the needs of industry.”

Serco manages over 960,000 cubic miles of air space globally; controlling over seven million air traffic movements each year and providing integrated solutions to more than 85 locations internationally.

Micro Nav is an award-winning leading specialist developer and supplier of air traffic control and air battle management simulators and training systems, with installations across 38 countries.

