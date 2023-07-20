Riyadh: The Ministry of Transport and Logistics has issued the general policy for the postal sector of the Kingdom as part of its responsibilities towards the postal sector and preparing general policies and development plans.



The Minister of Transport and Logistics, Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, who is also the Chairman of the Saudi Post, said that the Kingdom's modern postal policy is based on the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, enhancing logistical integration increasing the growth of postal sector services, and improving the services provided to beneficiaries, in a way that contributes to supporting the objectives of the Kingdom Vision 2030 and maximizing the contribution of the postal sector and the transport and logistics system to the GDP.



He noted that the recent postal sector policy aims to develop current postal service delivery standards, innovatively introduce new services, enhance competitiveness among investors from local and foreign entrepreneurs, support e-commerce and the digital economy, promote the principles of transparency and governance among roles of the ministry, the Public Transport Authority, the national operator and other relevant actors in implementing this policy and achieving its objectives.



The minister also stressed that the postal sector's policy aims to provide opportunities for SMEs, remove administrative, regulatory, technical, procedural, and information obstacles facing enterprises, and propose assisting laws and regulations necessary to create a sustainable competitive environment.



He noted that the new directives for the postal sector in the Kingdom also seek to adopt the best innovative technologies in the postal sector services and utilize artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things (IoT), drones and other tools that can support sustainable development and keep pace with the comprehensive renaissance in the Kingdom under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.