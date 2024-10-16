Egypt - The Cairo-based Offshore Delivery Center (ODC) marks a key milestone between Advansys and UTEC and represents a pivotal step toward transforming the regional offshore services landscape.

Advansys, a dynamic provider of global sustainable solutions, has completed the initial phase of UTEC’s new ODC in Cairo.

The ODC unlocks critical offshore services that revolutionize operations for businesses across the Middle East and Africa. It is strategically positioned to cater to regional clients, offering seamless access to highly specialized offshore services that are key to achieving operational efficiency, cost savings, and scalable growth in an increasingly competitive global market.

Advansys plays a pivotal role in supporting UTEC’s operations by providing advanced infrastructure and equipment, access to Egypt’s robust pool of talent and skilled professionals, and access to industry-leading practices. Through this collaboration, UTEC aims to enhance its service offerings, increase operational efficiency, and foster innovation, positioning itself for long-term success in a dynamic business environment.

Ahmed ElMoghazy, CEO of Advansys, said: “Our partnership with UTEC demonstrates our agility and commitment to delivering customer-centric solutions.

At Advansys, we are at the forefront of unlocking offshore service potential for the region, enabling organizations like UTEC to scale rapidly and efficiently while tapping into expertise that ensures sustained, long-term success.”

For his part, Wael Gad, CEO of UTEC, said: “Partnering with Advansys has unlocked essential offshore capabilities for our growth. The establishment of our new Operation Excellence Center, backed by Advansys’ offshore expertise, positions us to achieve our ambitious expansion goals while continuing to deliver exceptional solutions to our clients.”

Sharaf El-Din Mohamed, COO of Advansys, remarked: “By leveraging Advansys’s expertise and resources, we are dedicated to providing UTEC with the necessary tools and support to drive its growth and success in the market, scale up their operations, and capture new market share while optimizing cost-efficiency.”

Based in Cairo, ODC marks a key milestone between Advansys and UTEC and represents a pivotal step toward transforming the regional offshore services landscape. By combining Advansys’ expertise in offshore solutions with UTEC’s growth vision, this collaboration unlocks new opportunities for businesses across the Middle East and Africa. It sets a benchmark for innovation, efficiency, and scalability, empowering the regional market to compete globally and thrive in an increasingly interconnected and competitive world.

