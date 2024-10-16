DUBAI - Presight today launched the Presight Datahub, a sovereign enterprise data marketplace platform that lets organisations create data products, realise value and seamlessly exchange data.

The first of its kind in the UAE, Presight Datahub serves as a powerful tool for organisations in both the public and private sectors, allowing them to turn their data into a growth accelerator.

Presight Datahub is a cloud-native platform that will be deployed in the UAE on Microsoft Azure, ensuring data sovereignty and security, while allowing for the flexibility to suit various organisational needs. Its extensive customisation capabilities enable businesses to tailor the marketplace to their specific requirements.

Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, said, “Presight Datahub is a step forward in data democratisation, making it easier and faster to understand the data and extract value. It’s the latest example of how we enable our customers to harness data effectively and convert it into meaningful products and insights that fuel a strategic advantage.”

Dr. Adel Alsharji, COO of Presight, stated, “As businesses continue to adapt to a data-driven environment, the Presight Datahub platform offers powerful capabilities to create data products, enabling secure and efficient data exchange and management.

The platform empowers organisations to confidently navigate their data strategy and helps them transition from value creation to value realisation," he noted.