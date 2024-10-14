The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), South Korea’s official development assistance agency, has signed a Record of Discussion (ROD) with the Productivity and Vocational Training Department (PVTD) and the Ministry of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation to implement the project titled “Upgrading Green Automotive Maintenance Technology for Vocational Training Centers in Egypt.”

KOICA’s Country Director, KIM Jinyoung, and Chairperson of the PVTD, Khaled Abu Mandour, signed the ROD, in the presence of Mahmoud Akl, Team Leader of the South Korea Department, representative of the Ministry of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation on 10 October.

The $10m project aims to increase employment and income growth for graduates of the VTCs by developing a comprehensive master plan, a new competency-based curriculum focusing on environmentally friendly cars (electric and CNG), and upgrading the existing training materials of (engines, and chassis, electric/electronics, body repair, and painting). It will also provide extensive courses to train and build the TVET Managers and Trainers capacities. Additionally, the project will provide training equipment compatible with the newly developed curriculum and establish a robust collaboration and linkages system between the Centers and relevant industry partners.

This project is considered a continuation of KOICA’s previous initiative entitled “Program for the Improvement of the Automotive Vocational Training System in Egypt,” which was completed in 2012 successfully, and contributed to improving the trainees’ productivity, skills required, and competitiveness in the automobile sector to increase their employability.

This cooperation with PVTD aligns with KOICA’s dedication to fostering inclusive employment skills and youth involvement in social and economic development.

KOICA is a Korean government agency under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs dedicated to implementing grant aid programs designed to combat poverty and support sustainable socio-economic growth in developing countries worldwide.

The KOICA Egypt Office, established in 1998, provides technical education for youth in Egypt, supports the digitalization of government services and systems, and carries out programs to address gender-based violence, strengthen women’s empowerment, and support vulnerable groups.

