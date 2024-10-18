DUBAI - Dubai Internet City has entered a strategic partnership with India’s National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom) to drive technological innovation and foster cross-border talent development on the sidelines of GITEX Global.

Dubai Internet City, one of TECOM Group PJSC’s ten vibrant sector-specific business districts in the city, will offer support and guidance to Nasscom members navigating the process of establishing a presence within its business community, ensuring a smooth and efficient experience to start and set up business operations.

Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President of Commercial at TECOM Group and Managing Director of Dubai Internet City, witnessed the signing of the agreement, which outlines a framework for technology transfer and investment to expand avenues for companies in both markets.

“Our partnership with Nasscom empowers the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators to build upon the UAE’s and India’s shared success story,” Al Malik said.

Shivendra Singh, Vice President and Head of Global Trade at Nasscom, stated, “This agreement is a pivotal step in accelerating market access for Indian tech companies in the Middle East, a region we view as a critical growth driver for our industry. Our strategic partnership with Dubai Internet City will fast-track go-to-market strategies, enabling our members to scale rapidly, seize new opportunities, and drive transformative growth.”

The strategic partnership offers a range of benefits to Nasscom member companies looking to expand their presence, including collaboration opportunities with Dubai Internet City’s vibrant community of more than 3,500 customers, including multinational corporations, start-ups, Fortune 500 companies, and tech giants such as Microsoft, Google, and Nvidia, in addition to more than 29,000 professionals.

Dubai Internet City and Nasscom, India’s premier trade body for the technology industry with more than 3,000 member companies, will explore opportunities to support joint research and development projects to drive innovation and create globally impactful technological solutions.

Nasscom’s business community will also receive access to Dubai Internet City’s workshops and the world-class D/Quarters co-working spaces by TECOM Group at the heart of Dubai Internet City and Dubai Media City.