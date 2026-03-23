RIYADH — The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has introduced five new maritime shipping services amid ongoing tensions in the Strait of Hormuz. It aims to enhance logistics resilience and ensure the continuity of supply chains and cargo flows.

The new services, launched in collaboration with major global shipping companies including MSC, CMA CGM, Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd, reflect the operational readiness and efficiency of Saudi ports in responding to regional developments.

The added services — GULF SHUTTLE, REDEX, JADE, AE19 and SE4 — operate across multiple maritime routes linking Saudi ports with key regional and international destinations, expanding connectivity and improving logistics performance.

These services provide a combined capacity of approximately 63,594 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), strengthening the operational capabilities of Saudi ports and offering greater flexibility for exporters and importers while supporting smoother trade flows.

The initiative is designed to mitigate the impact of disruptions affecting vital maritime corridors, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz, while also enhancing Red Sea connectivity and improving overall supply chain efficiency.

It further supports the integration of Saudi ports and increases their capacity, reinforcing the Kingdom’s position as a global logistics hub.

Mawani said the move is part of proactive efforts to enhance the readiness of the maritime sector, ensure uninterrupted supply chains, and strengthen the reliability of Saudi ports as a key node in international trade.

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