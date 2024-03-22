JEDDAH — Minister of transport and logistics Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser visited King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah on Wednesday to inspect its facilities and services.



Accompanied by senior officials from the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) and Airports Holding Company, Al-Jasser toured the airport's three terminals: Terminal 1, the North Terminal, and the recently opened Hajj and Umrah Terminal Complex.



Al-Jasser's visit comes as part of the government's efforts to improve the travel experience for passengers and ensure the smooth operation of the airport during the holy month of Ramadan.



The purpose of this inspection was to ensure that the airport provides passengers with better services and oversee the overall workflow and operational efficiency. Concluding his field tour, the minister shared an Iftar meal with the hardworking airport staff.



Al-Jasser directed airport officials to intensify their efforts to improve the travel experience for all passengers, in alignment with the government's overarching strategy to enhance the travel experience for every passenger.



He has praised the efforts of all workers in the airport sector. Al-Jasser said the airport has seen a rapid growth in passenger traffic during the holy month of Ramadan.



He also noted that the airport has achieved high operating figures, with over 5.4 million passengers arriving and departing in the past month.

