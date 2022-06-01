Amman:The Saudi-Jordanian Technical Committee for Maritime Transport has started its third session in Aqaba in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, with the participation of a Saudi delegation headed by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services Abdurrahman Al-Thunayan, while the Jordanian side was headed by the Director General of the Jordan Maritime Authority Mohammed Salman.

The Committee’s meeting comes within the framework of joint action and cooperation in the field of maritime transport and ports between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Jordan, and out of a common desire to organize and develop bilateral relations between the two countries in the maritime transport industry, and to complete the march of joint integration and coordination.



The two sides reviewed the latest developments in the maritime transport sector and ports in the two countries, discussed the challenges facing the global maritime transport sector, and discussed the mechanism of development and modernization of a number of previous agreements.



The two sides expressed their desire to agree on a set of common elements, such as strengthening cooperation between maritime administrations, the mechanism for verifying certificates, exchanging experiences and transferring knowledge in the fields of maritime transport, and expanding the scope of joint cooperation in maritime education and training through accredited colleges and academies in the two countries, in addition to developing the exchange movement and facilitating the procedures in their ports through the optimal application of relevant international agreements and benefiting from the Saudi experience in this field.