TABUK — Tabuk Emir Prince Fahd bin Sultan attended the ceremony of signing the contract for the public bus transport project in the Tabuk city at his emirate office in Tabuk on Sunday.



About 25 percent of the buses of the project will be eco-friendly electric buses. There will be 23 diesel buses and seven electric buses. This will be the first Saudi public transport project using electric buses. The project would cover four lanes with a length of 128 km and 106 stopping points. There will be 90 drivers operating the service for 18 hours in a day.



The ceremony was held in the presence of Deputy Minister of Transport and Logistics and President of the Transport General Authority Dr. Rumaih Al-Rumaih. Turki Al-Subaihi, CEO of public transport at the Saudi Public Transport Company (SAPTCO) and Tabuk Region Mayor Hessam Al-Yusef signed the contract.



Speaking on the occasion, Prince Fahd bin Sultan lauded the Saudi leadership for the unlimited support extended to the transport sector in the Kingdom and its utmost keenness to improve the quality of life in the Tabuk city. He also appreciated the sustainable public transport system and upgrading the level of road safety and reduction of traffic congestion in the city.



On his part, Al-Rumaih said that the operational cost for the transport project will be reasonable and the project will offer multiple transport options for the residents and visitors of the city.

