Muscat: Oman’s budget carrier, Salam Air has cancelled its flights to Dhaka and Chittagong following the instructions issued by the Bangladesh government.

In a statement to Times of Oman, it said Salam Air flight OV 497 from Muscat to Dhaka scheduled for departure on 5th August at 22.10 and flight OV 401 from Muscat to Chattogram (Chittagong) scheduled for departure on 6th August 2024 at 01.05 hours, has been cancelled due to instructions issued by the Bagngaldesh authorities.

“We understand the inconvenience this may cause to our customers and are working diligently to provide travel options and to extend necessary support to our affected customers,” it said.

Air India

Amid escalation of public unrest in Bangladesh, Air India Monday announced the suspension of all flight operations to and from Bangladesh with immediate effect.

“In view of the emerging situation in Bangladesh, we have cancelled the scheduled operation of our flights to and from Dhaka with immediate effect. We are continuously monitoring the situation and are extending support to our passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Dhaka with a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges. Safety of our guests and crew remains our foremost priority,” the flight operator posted on X.

