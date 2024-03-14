DUBAI – Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed construction works on the internal roads and streetlighting project at Margham, Lehbab, Al Lesaili, and Hatta.

The project works spanned 35 km: 18 km of roadwork, and the addition of lighting poles along another 17 km of existing streets. RTA has started additional road works at both the Lehbab and Al Lesaili to serve the needs of residents.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, RTA, said, “The internal roads project has been undertaken in response to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council to address the needs of demographic growth and urban expansion of residential areas as well as Dubai countryside and rural areas to foster the well-being of residents of the emirate. The project reflects RTA’s commitment to upgrading the infrastructure of roads, street-lights, and rainwater drainage systems in residential communities.”

Margham

The internal roads project at Margham covers the construction of roads extending 5 km in an area along Dubai-Al Ain Road, near Skydive Dubai. Works include road pavements, rainwater drainage networks and streetlights. The project serves more than 1100 residents of the neighbourhood,” said Al Tayer.

Lehbab

The internal roads project at Lehbab includes paving roads extending 4 km along with infrastructure works of rainwater drainage and streetlights. The scope of the project also covers lighting works of the existing streets extending 2 km at the Dubai-Hatta Road beside Lehbab Camels’ Racetrack. The project serves more than 3,000 residents and improves the linking of the residential district under construction with the road network.

Al Lesaili

The internal road works at Al Lesaili span 7 km. The project includes street lighting works for the existing roads at Saih Assalam near the Last Exit and Al Qudra Lakes over 7 km. The project serves about 2,900 residents and improves the entry/exit points of the area.

Hatta

The project covers the construction of roads extending 2 km at Suhaila in Hatta in addition to infrastructure works that include rainwater drainage and streetlights. It serves about 6,000 residents and improves the entry/exit points as well as the connection of the newly developed residential community with the road network.

RTA has recently completed the construction of internal roads at three residential districts namely Al Quoz 2, Nad Al Sheba 2 and Al Barsha South 3 extending 37 km in the three districts, which are inhabited by 12 thousand persons.