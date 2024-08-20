RIYADH — Minister of Transport Saleh Al-Jasser announced that Riyadh will host the Global Logistics Forum 2024 in October. The forum will be held, under the patronage of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, at the King Abdullah Financial District from October 12 to 14.



Al-Jasser said that this landmark event aims to foster international collaboration and reshape the global trade and supply chain landscape. “Our ambition is that the Global Logistics Forum helps to reshape the global map of logistics. It is a transformational platform and given his legacy of spearheading notable achievements and reforms in Saudi Arabia,” he said.



The forum is expected to attract over 10,000 participants, including heads of state, ministers, industry leaders, experts, and innovators from around the world. The event will focus on enhancing sector infrastructure and optimizing logistics operations to drive growth and maximize impact. “A key theme of this edition is the sector’s need for adaptability in the face of global climate change, with the forum providing a collaborative platform for stakeholders to drive meaningful change,” he said.



The forum will see a series of dynamic discussion sessions, interactive workshops, and exhibitions designed to encourage international cooperation and stimulate innovation in sustainable logistics solutions. The forum will also highlight Saudi Arabia’s significant advancements in the sector, including the Kingdom’s impressive rise by 17 places in the Logistics Performance Index and its progress toward achieving the goals of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy.



Additionally, the forum will unveil the logistics centers master plan, announced by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman in mid-2023. “This ambitious initiative to establish over 100 million square meters is aimed at enhancing infrastructure, diversifying the economy, and cementing Saudi Arabia’s position as a global logistics hub,” the minister pointed out.



Set in Riyadh, a city strategically positioned at the crossroads of the world’s three largest continents and home to one of the most dynamic economies globally, the forum offers a unique opportunity for participants to influence future logistics trends, forge relationships with global leaders, and explore groundbreaking collaborations. Riyadh’s modern infrastructure and rich cultural heritage further enhance the setting for this prestigious event, it was pointed out.

