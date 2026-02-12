The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) has floated a public tender for the design and construction of a new metro station on Line 4 (Yellow Line) of the Riyadh Metro, to serve the upcoming Expo 2030 site.

The metro station is part of broader efforts to enhance connectivity to the future Expo 2030 site and accommodate the anticipated influx of visitors.

According to the tender notice, interested parties must obtain documentation by February 26, 2026, with bid submissions due by May 3, 2026 at 12:00pm. Bid proposals will be opened later the same day.

Strategic addition to Riyadh Metro

The new station will be integrated into Line 4, also known as the Yellow Line, which forms a vital east-west corridor within the Riyadh Metro system. Line 4 runs from King Khalid International Airport in the north to the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) and onward across key residential and commercial districts, linking major hubs.

The Riyadh Metro, one of the world’s largest urban rail projects developed in a single phase, comprises six lines spanning approximately 176 km and 85 stations. It is a central pillar of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 strategy to modernise urban mobility, reduce reliance on private vehicles, and cut carbon emissions.

The addition of an Expo-focused station signals the government’s intent to further strengthen public transport capacity ahead of the global event, which is expected to draw millions of visitors over its duration.

Expo 2030 preparations gathering pace

Saudi Arabia secured the right to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh following a decisive vote by the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE). The event is projected to significantly boost tourism, foreign investment and economic diversification, aligning with the Kingdom’s broader transformation agenda.

Large-scale infrastructure upgrades — including transport, hospitality and urban development — are already under way or in planning stages to support the event.

