Saudi Arabia - Quantron AG, a clean tech company and specialist in sustainable passenger and freight transport, together with its partner Electromin (wholly owned by the Petromin Corporation), announces the delivery of the first 50 QUANTRON QARGO 4 EV light trucks in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The vehicles have been prepared for deployment with customers like PepsiCo and Red Sea Global.

This is the largest delivery of battery-electric trucks in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, representing a significant milestone towards the decarbonization of mobility, in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 sustainability goals.



Saudi Vision 2030 is a clear plan to diversify Saudi Arabia’s economy and address concerns about urbanization and climate change. The Saudi government has proposed a variety of solutions aimed at reducing energy consumption per capita while strongly prioritizing the exploitation of renewable energy sources. Moreover, the government is investing in improvements to the transportation system and the development of tourism, entertainment, and other important industries.



QUANTRON’s partner in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Petromin Corporation (of which Electromin is a part), is a leading multinational organization in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, standing as a strong transformative force, enabling the movement of people, products, and services through sustainable and innovative mobility solutions. In a joint project, Petromin pilots Saudi Arabia’s first fleet of zero-emission battery electric trucks.



The battery-electric QUANTRON QARGO 4EV has been specially designed to make inner-city transport and last-mile deliveries as convenient and sustainable as possible. Due to the wide range of mounting and assembly options, the vehicle can be used very flexibly in a wide variety of applications (e.g., dry goods, fresh food, municipal services, furniture transport, and more). Among the first customers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are PepsiCo and Red Sea Global, demonstrating a strong commitment towards sustainability. These customers will operate these trucks in day-to-day operations, substituting diesel trucks, thereby achieving an estimated carbon saving of 31.5 kilograms per 100 km (calculated based on a mixed load, driving time of approx. 3.6 hours, and 10 stops for loading and off-loading of cargo).



Mark Notkin, Chief Innovation Officer at Petromin, said: "Electromin and Quantron's collaboration represents a transformative step forward in the e-mobility landscape of Saudi Arabia. With the shared commitment to zero-emission solutions, this partnership will unlock a new era of sustainable transportation, offering clients and partners an expanded range of cutting-edge products and services that will shape the future of mobility in the Kingdom and beyond."



Michael Perschke, CEO of Quantron AG, commented on the strategic partnership with Petromin: "We are delighted and proud to announce that QUANTRON is a partner of choice to Petromin in this truly pioneering project driving the ambitious decarbonization goals of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia forward. This is a significant step for us towards internationalization and entry into the Middle East. It's merely the beginning of a journey where QUANTRON and Petromin will leverage their complementary expertise to revolutionize the mobility landscape in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

