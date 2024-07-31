Doha, Qatar: Hamad Port, Qatar’s main gateway to world trade, keeps moving towards more powerful position as one of the key ports in the region demonstrating growth of the country’s maritime sector.

QTerminals set a new berth productivity record of 234.26 berth moves per hour (BMPH) by handling the vessel MSC ELISA XIII at Hamad Port in a landmark achievement.

“We’re celebrating new records at Hamad Port. QTerminals has redefined excellence by handling the vessel MSC ELISA XIII at Hamad Port and setting a new berth productivity record of 234.26 BMPH, surpassing the previous mark of 220.38. And that’s not all — 15,777 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) were handled on this vessel, our highest TEU achievement on the same vessel ever,” stated the company in a post on its X platform, yesterday.

QTerminals is a terminal operating company jointly established by Qatar Ports Management Company (Mwani Qatar) and Qatar Navigation (Milaha) and is responsible for enabling Qatar’s imports and exports, its maritime trade flows and stimulating economic growth locally and regionally.

It ensures providing a safe working environment for all employees, contractors and visitors.

In June, QTerminals achieved the second highest month with 144,749 TEUs at Hamad Port. It also hit a new milestone with 248,564 tonnes and 15,644 units, marking it the highest RORO units and tonnes handled at the port ever.

In a recent post, the company stated, “Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do. We’re proud to announce our latest initiative to replace our high mast sodium vapor fixtures with energy-efficient LED lights at Hamad Port’s Container Terminal 1 (CT1).” These LED lights are low-glare, fully recyclable, and have a lifespan two to four times longer than sodium vapor lights.

“We’ve launched a major long-term project to install solar panels on container terminals CT1 and CT2 reefer gantries (refrigerated containers stack). The latest batch of installed panels now produces up to 3MW of clean energy daily, with peak generation lasting up to 6 hours—a testament to Qatar’s abundant solar energy potential,” it added.

This project marks a significant step towards achieving our goal of reducing our carbon footprint across all operations.

Hamad Port is not only becoming a hub of regional trade but the facility also maintains high standards of workers safety. In June 2024, QTerminals achieved 2.026 million safe/lost time incident free man-hours and total man-hours worked stood at 2.703 million year-to-date in June.

In a video on its X platform about the eco-friendly equipment at Hamad Port, QTerminals said, “We have taken serious steps in all aspects of our services to reduce the environmental impact of our operations.” The tractors are fully electric, zero emissions and lithium-battery powered. The tires are premium quality, built for durability. With extended lifespan per tire it reduces frequency of tire replacements, it added.

In 2023, Hamad Port handled 1,318,414 TEUs containers; 1,303,049 freight tonnes of break bulk; 400,478 freight tonnes of bulk; 9,301 livestock heads; 80,294 RORO units. Last year also saw as many as 1,655 vessels docking at the port.

With its expanding network and state-of-the-art infrastructure, Hamad Port ensures the smooth flow of goods and transshipment across its various terminals.

Catering to both domestic and international clientele, the port delivers exceptional services, thereby substantially improving business environments, fostering growth opportunities, and bolstering Qatar’s position in the global market.

It targets achieving a more efficient logistics services industry in Qatar and the transformation into a leading global trade hub, thus enhancing its economic diversification plans in step with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

QTerminals recently announced its partnership as Official Training Partner for the period 2024-2027 for Feyenoord Club in Rotterdam.

Qterminals, a well-known and respected international ports and terminals service provider has entered into an agreement with the club, which means that QTerminals will have its logo on the training kit for the next three years.

This concerns the uniforms of Feyenoord 1, Feyenoord Women 1 and all teams of Feyenoord Academy. In addition, QTerminals will play a crucial role in supporting Feyenoord’s community programmes.

