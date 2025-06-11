Saudi startup Riyadh Air is set to place a firm order for 25 Airbus A350-1000 jets, industry sources said.

The airline, previously reported to be considering buying up to 50 jets, will finalise the order at next week's Paris Airshow, where fellow Public Investment Fund subsidiary AviLease is also seen as close to a deal for 40 Airbus planes.

Both Saudi companies have also placed orders for Boeing jets.

Airbus and Riyadh Air declined to comment.

