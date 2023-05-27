MUSCAT: Al Seeb Technical (SARCO), a subsidiary of Qatar-based business group Al Mana Holding, has signed an agreement to establish an integrated logistics center at Khazaen Economic City at Barka (Sultanate of Oman), with an investment estimated at $50 million (around RO 19 million).

Signing the agreement were Eng Salim bin Suleiman al Thuhli, Chief Executive Officer of Khazaen Economic City; and Hisham Saleh al Hamad al Mana, Chairman of SARCO.

Also present were Najeeb bin Yahya al Balushi, Oman’s Ambassador to the State of Qatar; and Ishaq bin Khalfan al Busaidi, Head of the Commercial Representative of the Sultanate of Oman in Qatar.

Covering an area of 37,000 sq metres, the new logistics centre will provide storage and distribution services for SARCO, a leading business in Qatar and the wider GCC.

SARCO’s business integrates several sectors, including retail, distribution, trading, contracting and real estate. It has a strong presence in the fields of marketing, sales, distribution, and solid relationships with customers.

SARCO’s activities include electronics, home appliances, office technologies, luxury watches, air conditioning solutions, mobile phones, IT devices and project management.

It is also the official distributor of several leading brands in the world such as Samsung, Casio, Citizen, Haier, Acer, Candy and BenQ.

Total investment value in Khazaen Economic city has reached over $500 million in different sectors as Logistics, Food, Industrial, Pharmaceutical, Energy and Residential.

The integrated economic city is being developed in partnership between the public and private sector.

Among the most prominent strategic projects are Khazaen Dry Port and the Food City, which holds Khazaen Central Fruits and Vegetables market, Pharma City and Labour Villages. Khazaen will also connect to future railway networks.

