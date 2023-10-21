Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Transport (MoT) has conducted 1,984 transactions through its Land Transport Sector in the third quarter (Q3) of this year, the ministry revealed in a post on its X platform, recently.

The land transport has become a key enabler of the Qatari economy and a cornerstone of its growth, and continues its efforts to develop a state-of-the-art transport network in line with the goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Out of the total 1,984 transactions; 667 were related to land transport planning, 882 land transport licensing, and 435 transactions were related to road affairs. The main services of the land transport sector include road defects detection, safety on roads, directional signs, building permit requests, traffic impact studies, rural access roads request.

The services also include issuing preliminary approvals for limousine business activities, land transport activities, and car rental business activities.

In the second quarter (Q2) of this year, MoT conducted 1,662 transactions through its Land Transport Sector

Out of the total 1,662 transactions; 711 were related to land transport planning, 572 land transport licensing, and 379 transactions were related to road affairs. According to the official data 2,748 transactions were conducted by the land sector in the first quarter of 2023. The transactions related to road affairs stood at 463. While the transactions related to land transport planning totaled 853 and those related to land transport licensing were 1,432.

The land transport planning of the land transport sector sets the general planning policy for land and railway transport activities. It prepares the necessary studies and design plans, as well as planning the construction and development of land and railway transport networks in coordination with the relevant authorities in the State of Qatar. It also identifies the licensing requirements and fees of land and railway transport activities.

The land transport licensing enforces the provisions of the legislations and regulations of land and railway transport and also sets the rules and taking the decisions governing the land and railway transport services.

It receives, reviews and approves licence applications submitted by land and railway transport service providers. It also checks the means of land transport for compliance with the set specifications, in cooperation with relevant authorities in Qatar.

The mission of the Ministry consists of building an integrated and effective transport system that uses advanced technologies serving all local sectors while linking Qatar to the wider regional and international economy. The transport and land use policies relate to the orderly control and planning of new developments.

