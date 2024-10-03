Dubai’s listed parking operator Parkin has signed an MOU with a UK-based Skyports Infrastructure to develop vertiports for air taxi landings and take offs.

Parkin said it will generate revenue from parking facilities at the vertiports, which are part of new transport infrastructure to transport people and cargo quickly and efficiently.

It is part of a new sustainable air transport solution which aims to reduce road congestion and improve urban mobility by offering a faster and greener way to travel, the statement said.

Vertiports will provide air taxis take-off and landing facilities as well as passenger processing and aircraft charging and maintenance.

The two companies are to collaborate on provision of parking facilities at applicable vertiport sites and explore opportunities to develop new air taxi infrastructure across Parkin’s network to support the expansion of air taxi services.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Dubai had approved a 65km suspended transport systems project, a new above ground mode of transport made up of “sky pods” which will transport people across the emirate.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

