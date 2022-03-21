Oman - Salalah Free Zone, an affiliate of Asyad Group, announced that two usufruct agreements were signed to the tune of RO1.5 million ($3.8 million). The projects will be set up in the Mazaya warehouses.

The first agreement is on the establishment of a complex for the trade of plastic products, while the second agreement is on the establishment of a complex for the assembly of communications equipment on a space of 13,500 sq m, reported Oman News Agency (ONA).

These agreements bring the space of leased warehouses in Salalah Free Zone to 83% of the total Mazaya warehouses, which extend to 58,500 sq m.

Salalah Free Zone is witnessing a boom in the number of projects in industrial and logistical fields. This comes within the free zone’s efforts in boosting investments by attracting quality projects.

Salalah Free Zone provides many economic incentives for investors, such as tax exemptions and full ownership of projects, while enjoying a strategic position near Salalah Port and Salalah Airport.

