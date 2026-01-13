Muscat: At its 13th media briefing held on January 12, 2026, Oman’s Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology showcased significant achievements across the transport, logistics, and ICT sectors. The Ministry reported robust investment inflows—totaling OMR 3.4 billion in logistics and OMR 1.2 billion in ICT during the Tenth Five-Year Plan—alongside notable growth in port revenues, road infrastructure projects, and maritime operations.

These developments underscore the Ministry’s pivotal role in advancing Oman Vision 2040 goals related to economic diversification, private sector development, and sustainable growth.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

