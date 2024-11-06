Muscat – In light of the upcoming 54th National Day celebrations, new regulations have been introduced regarding the placement of stickers on vehicles. Decorations mostly include national symbols and portraits of His Majesty the Sultan, which are monitored by Royal Oman Police. The Ministry of Transport and Traffic Police have issued a set of guidelines to ensure both safety and respect for the occasion.

The key regulations are as follows:

Stickers must be applied in a proper and neat manner. It is forbidden to use rubber bands or place stickers on the vehicle’s hood. The use of unapproved materials or stickers that alter the colour or shape of the vehicle is not allowed. Stickers are prohibited on the vehicle’s front and side windows, as well as on its number plates, to maintain traffic safety. Only images or phrases that allow for clear visibility from the rear window are permitted. All stickers must reflect the spirit of the National Day, expressing themes related to the occasion in a respectful manner.

A grace period has been provided, allowing for sticker placement from November 6 to November 30, 2024. Authorities are urging the public to comply with these regulations to ensure a safe and celebratory environment during the national festivities.

