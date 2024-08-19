Muscat – As part of its commitment to promote Khareef Dhofar and support national interests, Oman Air has implemented several strategic measures to boost connectivity to Salalah.

Deploying maximum capacity with as many as 11 flights per day during peak times, the airline has also upgraded a number of flights to wide-body aircraft, leading to an addition of nearly 4,500 seats over the season.

In July alone, Oman Air flew almost 50,000 guests into the city, with over 70% using fixed national fare tickets.

“Salalah, especially during khareef season, is one of Oman’s most treasured touristic assets. As one of our key sectors, we are committed to supporting and promoting it as a destination in line with the national objectives. This khareef, we’ve deployed maximum capacity to meet demand and offer more frequencies than any other airline,” said Mike Rutter, Oman Air’s Chief Commercial Officer.

“Furthermore, to support Omani citizens and ensure that travel between Muscat and Salalah remains both affordable and accessible, we are providing consistent and transparent pricing with our year-round fixed fares, enabling more people to reconnect with loved ones or explore the beauty of the country without the burden of fluctuating fares.”

Priced at OR54 return during the khareef season and OR64 for the rest of the year, the fixed national fare is offered exclusively through the airline’s website and mobile app.

While there is no limit on the allocation of Omani national fares, seats are selling fast and guests are encouraged to book in advance to avoid disappointment. The airline also offers affordable fares for non-Omanis, the airline stated.