MUSCAT — Oman is advancing plans to establish a metro system, with the project currently in its final decision-making stage, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning Dr. Khalfan Al Shueili revealed.

Speaking to journalists in a briefing in Muscat on Wednesday, Dr. Al Shuaili said the metro, envisioned as part of the country’s national spatial strategy, is expected to be operational between 2030 and 2032, depending on government actions and market conditions.

Dr. Al Shuaili noted that the project could take up to a decade to complete, contingent on the selection of vendors and securing investment partners.

“We aim to deliver this around 2030 to 2032,” he said, underlining the metro’s role in enhancing Oman’s transportation infrastructure.

The minister also highlighted other transformative initiatives led by his ministry to boost urban development and attract foreign investment.

These include the Integrated Tourism Complex (ITC) and two key programs: the Future Cities initiative and the Integrated Housing Complexes program.

The Future Cities initiative features projects such as Sultan Haitham City, A' Thuraya City, Salalah Future City, and the new investment city in Al Jabal Al Akhdar (The Green Mountain), designed to attract expatriates and foreign investors through freehold ownership opportunities.

“We have already seen a positive response from the expat community in Oman and abroad,” Dr. Al Shuaili said, noting that international companies are promoting Oman as an investment destination.

Meanwhile, the Integrated Housing Complexes program, encompassing 12 properties under development, also offers freehold ownership opportunities.

Dr. Al Shuaili expressed confidence that these projects would stimulate growth in Oman’s real estate market and further diversify the country’s economic portfolio.

