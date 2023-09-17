The Sila Community Harbour and Al Fayiyi Island Marina in Al Dhafra Region of Abu Dhabi have been inaugurated by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region.

The projects have been built as part of a series of marina developments by the Department of Municipalities and Transport and was executed by Abu Dhabi Maritime, part of AD Ports Group.

The Al Dhafra master development plan aims to strengthen the local maritime community by creating employment opportunities and preserving local heritage and culture.

Sheikh Hamdan toured the modernised Sila Community Harbour, which now features two sets of pontoons to accommodate 64 fishing boats and private vessels, a dhow quay wall and middle shore quay wall, a Ro-Ro ramp, a 14-m slipway and 68 wet berths alongside other facilities, including a fish market to serve the residents of the area, an administration building and a restaurant.

He was briefed on the new Al Fayiyi Island Marina and its facilities. The marina includes a navigational canal spanning 500 m in length and 35 m in width, a 220-m road connecting the land to the basin, a 1.5-m-deep basin for mooring and handling boats, 26 wet berths, solar lighting, a dhow ramp, a slipway, and a ramp for navigational aids in the canal providing safe and reliable access to and from Al Fayiyi Island for residents and visitors.

Sheikh Hamdan said: "Today's inaugurations mark an important milestone in enhancing the commercial, economic, maritime and logistical capabilities of the Al Dhafra Region, elevating its position as a distinguished maritime destination. These development projects contribute to strengthening the local fishing sector and advancing a sustainable maritime community, but they also significantly promote economic diversification and create new investment opportunities in the UAE and the region.”

AD Ports Group earlier announced the completion of enhancement works at Mugharraq Port and the recent provision of free wet and dry parking for residents as part of its efforts to develop Al Dhafra Region and support the local community.

