Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) said it has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Saudi Post (SPL) to enhance its exceptional solutions and optimize service delivery in alignment with the goals of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS).

This collaboration between the two public sector entities aims to leverage the latest technologies and advanced capabilities to develop a high-performance and cost-efficient logistics sector in the kingdom, said a statement from Mawani.

It aligns with national efforts to improve Saudi Arabia's ranking in the World Bank's Logistics Performance Index, it added.

The agreement was signed by the Vice President for Shared Services and Digital Transformation at Mawani, Dr Majid Al Malik, and the General Manager of Government Sales, Rakan Al Daifallah.

The partnership represents a significant advancement in digital government services, as the trusted logistics provider of the country, Saudi Post, will manage Mawani's postal requirements through its Express Mail Service (EMS), stated Dr Al Malik.

This customized solution caters to both government and non-government sectors, offering a reliable and cost-effective distribution channel for domestic and international operations.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).