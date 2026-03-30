MADINAH — The Madinah Buses project announced on Sunday an updated schedule of 15-route public transport bus services aimed to facilitate the movement of residents, visitors, and pilgrims throughout the holy city.

Madinah Buses stated that the project, which is overseen by the Madinah Development Authority, includes 15 routes to serve users across Madinah, taking into account the density of locations and the number of stops on each route.

It explained that the routes are divided into two groups. The first group includes five routes operating 24 hours a day: Airport – Prophet's Mosque (400); Meeqat – Haramain High-Speed Railway (130); Al-Faisaliyah – Wadi Madhinib (150); Sayyid al-Shuhada Square – Al-Aaliyah (190); and Al-Khalidiyah – Al-Qaswa (191).

The second group comprises ten routes operating for 18 hours a day, from 6:00 AM to 11:59 PM. These include: Al-Khandaq – Qur’an Printing Press (230); Al-Faisaliyah – Meeqat (231); Jabal Ayr – Al-Dhaitha (290); Meeqat – Industrial Cities (291); Mahzur – Bustan Al-Safiyah (310); King Fahd District – Quba Mosque (390); Shuran – Al-Aridh District (391); and Al-Mab'uth – Al-Uyun Oasis 450; Airport District – Al-Aaliya 490, and Al-Aaliya – Al-Qaswa 590.

This schedule is part of the efforts of the relevant authorities to develop the public transportation system in Madinah and provide a comfortable and sustainable transportation service that meets the needs of millions of visitors annually, especially during the Hajj and Umrah seasons.

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