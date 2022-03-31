KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait Public Transport Company (KPTC) intends to put up for bidding a piece of land measuring 40,000 square meters in Naayem, reports Al-Anba daily quoting sources.

The company recently announced its plan to float public tender number 1/2022 for those interested in investing in its Naayem site, which is currently used for storing scrap cars.

The bidding will be done according to special conditions and specifications set forth in the Conditions Booklet, including the initial auction price, sources revealed.

Sources added that the specified activity for the site is storing scrap cars, while the bidding is open for companies and citizens.

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).