KUWAIT CITY - The Public Authority for Roads and Land Transport (PART) has announced the successful completion of the first phase of designing the main passenger station for Kuwait’s railway project, marking a significant milestone in the country’s plans to modernize its mass transit system.

The initiative is part of broader efforts to provide state-of-the-art infrastructure that meets the demands of urban expansion and economic growth.

According to informed sources, the initial phase focused on preparing the conceptual plans and architectural designs for the station, which is envisioned as the central hub linking Kuwait to the future Gulf railway network.

The designs have been developed in accordance with international standards of safety, quality, and operational efficiency, while also incorporating comprehensive service and commercial facilities to enhance the passenger experience.

Officials emphasized that the railway station project is considered a strategic initiative within Kuwait’s land transport sector, aimed at improving regional connectivity and optimizing transport efficiency across cities and border crossings. Work on subsequent phases of the design is ongoing, paving the way for full-scale implementation in the near future.

The project reflects Kuwait’s commitment to modernizing its transport infrastructure, fostering regional integration, and providing citizens and residents with safe, efficient, and technologically advanced mass transit solutions.

