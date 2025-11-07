Kuwait - The Public Authority for Roads and Transportation (PART) confirmed the completion of the first phase of designing the main passenger station for the Kuwait Railway project.

Sources said this is part of the plan of PART to develop the public transportation system and provide modern infrastructure, which meets the demands of urban and economic growth in the country.

Sources disclosed that the first phase includes preparing the initial plans and designs for the station, which will serve as a central point for connecting Kuwait to the Gulf Railway Network in the future.

They added that the design incorporates the highest safety and quality standards, as well as providing integrated services and commercial facilities for passengers.

Sources affirmed that this is one of the strategic projects in the land transport sector with the aim of improving regional connectivity and efficiency of transportation between cities and borders.

They said work continues on the subsequent design phases, paving the way for the start of actual implementation in the coming period.

