KUWAIT CITY - In a vibrant step toward enhancing Kuwait’s urban landscape, Ahmadi Governor and Chairman of the Green Urban Development Initiatives Committee Sheikh Humoud Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah announced the completion of beautification works on eight major highway bridges, executed as part of an initiative by EQUATE Petrochemical Company. This marks the third project under the committee’s direct supervision.

Speaking to reporters after touring the newly completed sites, Sheikh Humoud praised the initiative and highlighted the growing momentum of similar beautification proposals submitted by companies, individuals, and consumer cooperatives. These projects focus on the planting of greenery along main roads, internal streets, and roundabouts across Kuwait, contributing to a more sustainable and visually appealing urban environment.

“The committee remains committed to supporting all submitted initiatives and continues to welcome proposals that aim to serve the community,” Sheikh Humoud stated. He urged those interested in contributing to the national beautification efforts to submit proposals through the committee’s official website https://gudi.gov.kw or its social media accounts on X and Instagram @gudikuwait.

Sheikh Humoud also extended his gratitude to EQUATE Petrochemical Company for its efforts and to the Cabinet for its ongoing support of the committee’s mission.

Dr. Salman Al-Ajmi, EQUATE’s Vice President for Technical Services, reaffirmed the company’s dedication to social responsibility and sustainable urban development, noting that the initiative represents EQUATE’s belief in the value of public-private collaboration.

“This project reflects our commitment to enhancing the urban landscape and improving the quality of life,” said Dr. Al-Ajmi. “We believe that our success is inherently tied to the prosperity of our communities. Through this initiative, we reaffirm our role as a committed partner in creating a sustainable and attractive urban environment.”

The beautification works covered the following eight key bridges:

The Fahad Al-Ahmad Suburb and Mangaf intersection bridge

The Riqqa and Mahboula intersection bridge

The Fintas and Egaila bridge

The Jaber Al-Ali Suburb and Al-Dhaher intersection bridge

The Al-Dhaher and Hadiya intersection bridge

The Al-Adan Hospital bridge

The King Abdulaziz Road intersection with Awad Al-Khudair Street

The King Fahad Road intersection with Hamad Al-Zuwair Street

These upgrades are expected to significantly enhance the visual appeal and environmental quality of these vital transportation corridors.

