KUWAIT CITY - Minister of Public Works Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan reaffirmed on Saturday the ministry’s full commitment to the expedited execution of comprehensive road maintenance contracts across various regions of the country, with a focus on technical excellence, infrastructure sustainability, and enhanced traffic safety.

In a press statement, Dr. Al-Mashaan emphasized that work teams in the Capital Governorate are currently overseeing the implementation of works under Contract No. (8) – Second Scope, which includes laying the final asphalt layer (Type 3) in Block 4 of the Al-Faihaa area. This phase follows the successful completion of earlier works in Blocks 1, 2, 3, and 5.

Dr. Al-Mashaan noted that the ministry is closely monitoring progress to ensure the use of approved technical standards and to maintain the highest quality in execution.

Meanwhile, Engineer Abdulaziz Haidar, supervisor of the contract, confirmed that the work is progressing according to the scheduled timeline, with the minister’s direct follow-up helping guarantee compliance with all technical specifications and quality benchmarks.

The minister reiterated that the ongoing maintenance efforts reflect the government’s strategic approach to modernizing the road network and ensuring long-term durability and road user safety.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

