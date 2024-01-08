Riyadh: The Transport General Authority (TGA) has disclosed in its quarterly transport service indicators that the Jazan-Farasan Ferry Project in the Jazan Region transported over 488,000 passengers during the year 2023.



The authority reported that the ferries transported 92,000 vehicles through 1,767 trips, while cargo ferries made 4,311 trips, carrying over 47,000 freight trucks loaded with tons of goods.



The ship ferry project in Jazan and Farasan will bolster marine transport services by linking Farasan Island with other regions of the Kingdom, ensuring the residents of Farasan have access to essential supplies and diverse goods daily. This development will contribute to the island's urban growth, support infrastructure projects and foster overall progress and prosperity on Farasan Island.



With the capacity to accommodate 650 passengers and 60 cars, the ferry service offers its services free of charge. It operates two daily trips for passengers and six trips for transporting goods, showcasing the ongoing support and attention of the wise Saudi leadership towards the region's residents and visitors.