AL AIN - The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi, in partnership with Al Ain Municipality and Abu Dhabi Police, has announced the implementation of the second phase of 'Mawaqif' parking system in Al Ain and Al Hili industrial areas of Al Ain City starting Monday, 25th September 2023.

This comes as part of its efforts to regulate the use of public parking spaces, reduce disorderly parking, and enhance traffic flow.

The ITC explained that this step is part of its comprehensive plan to organise and manage parking spaces in Al Ain City to provide long-term parking solutions, enhance traffic flow, and reduce the incidences of unauthorised parking, making the roads safer and preserving the aesthetics of Al Ain City's streets.

The Centre also stressed the need for the public to abide by the laws governing the management of public parking areas at all times, as it encourages the community to park their vehicles properly in designated parking spaces.

This follows the completion of the first phase, which was mainly structural and aimed at informing the public about the public parking management system.