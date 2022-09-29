Saudi Arabia - International Maritime Industries (IMI), the largest shipyard in the Mena region, has signed a long-term agreement with Bahri Logistics, one of Bahri’s business units, to enhance its supply chain through state-of-the-art warehousing and logistics services.

The agreement supports IMI’s commitment to developing the Saudi maritime industry and will further enable IMI to offer its customers a highly responsive localized supply chain that reduces risk, lowers costs, and speeds up response times.

Dr Abdullah Al Ahmari, the Chief Executive Officer of IMI, and Engineer Soror Basalom, the Bahri Logistics President, signed the agreement during the ongoing Saudi Maritime Congress 2022 in Dammam.

Under the agreement, IMI will leverage Bahri Logistics’ expertise to operate and manage three warehouses and a total of 33 stores across its yard in Ras Al Khair, Saudi Arabia.

In addition, Bahri Logistics will handle the transportation of materials required for new build and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations from local and international suppliers to IMI’s premises, including inland transportation and customs clearance.

The three warehouses will cover a combined area of around 30,000 square meters – including storage and workshop areas – and will be located in Zones C and D of IMI’s yard, which focuses on new-build activities for commercial vessels and offshore jackup rigs and lift boats. The 33 stores will be distributed across various yard zones. Bahri Logistics will design, install, and manage the day-to-day operations of all the storage systems.

