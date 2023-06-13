Have you noticed smoother traffic flow between Dubai and Sharjah, of late? That's because the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has carried out two projects recently on Ittihad Road and Al Taawun area.

The authority said it added one lane on Al Nahda Bridge connecting the two emirates from Al Taawun area.

Al Taawun Street connecting Sharjah and Dubai takes heavy traffic load during the peak hours every day in the morning and evening as a large number of Sharjah residents drive to and from Dubai for work. These projects are expected to benefit motorists living in Al Taawun, Al Khan and Al Majaz areas and heading towards Ittihad Road and Sharjah Ring Road.

“As part of Roads and Transport Authority’s continuous efforts to improve traffic flow in the emirate's streets and roads, traffic improvements have been completed at Al Nahda Bridge by adding a new lane on the bridge with a length of 500 metres, to ease traffic congestion on Al Taawun Square,” the Authority said in a tweet.

As reported by Khaleej Times earlier, the SRTA also completed a traffic improvement project on Al Ittihad Road which will increase capacity for Dubai to Sharjah commuters and ease traffic on the arterial road.

It added a 600-metre lane, seamlessly connected to the Khulafa Al Rashideen Bridge (previously known as Al Khan Bridge) which would make the traffic flow smoother towards the direction of Al Majaz, Al Khan and the Industrial Area.

In addition, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority also allowed motorists to use the road linking Ittihad Road to Al Mamzar soon after the Salik North gate. This road was previously dedicated to public transport and taxis only.

This road was opened after the Floating Bridge was closed in mid-April for maintenance. However, the RTA later announced that the Floating Bridge would remain closed until further notice.

“It is definitely smoother traffic flow now, especially in the morning, as I reach my office usually five to 10 minutes faster than earlier. I know the number of vehicles has decreased as schools are closed and people are leaving for vacations, but these new initiatives by Sharjah and Dubai authorities have benefited traffic flow as well,” said Abul Hassan, who regularly drives to Dubai for work.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).