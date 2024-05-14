Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Container transshipments...
MARITIME

Container transshipments through Hamad Port jumps 30% in 2023: Mwani Qatar

Reuters Images
Reuters Images
Reuters Images

Transshipment requires significant yard space as containers are stored for a brief period, awaiting the connecting ship(s)

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
May 14, 2024
RELATED TOPICS
QATARMARITIME
PHOTO

Transshipment through Hamad Port's container terminals shot up 30% year-on-year during 2023, indicating Qatar's growing prominence in the global maritime network.

Transshipment through Hamad Port stood at 557,464 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units), which is equivalent to 43% of total TEUs during 2023, according to the recently released annual report of Mwani Qatar.

Mwani Qatar has continued its efforts to transform Qatar into a vibrant regional trade hub by strengthening the role of Hamad Port as a pivotal gateway for transshipment in the region.

Transshipment volumes were seen the highest in November 2023 and the lowest in July 2023; while yard utilisation was seen the highest in February 2023 and the lowest in August.

Beginning 2023, transshipment volumes through Hamad Port was 51,909 TEUs in January; 51,761 TEUs in February; 51,492 TEUs in March; 44,685 TEUs in April; 33,281 TEUs in May; 33,416 TEUs in June; 32,650 TEUs in July; 45,035 TEUs in August; 56,614 TEUs in September; 49,683 TEUs in October; 59,827 TEUs in November and 47,111 TEUs in December.

The growth in global trade has involved greater quantities of containers in circulation, prompting shipping companies to rely more on transshipment hubs to connect different regions of the world.

Transshipment requires significant yard space as containers are stored for a brief period, awaiting the connecting ship(s).

The yard utilisation was seen at 44% year-to-date at the end of 2023 with 47% in January; 54% in February; 48% in March; 46% each in April, May and June; 34% in August; 43% in September; 45% in October; 43% in November and 36% in December.

The transshipment dwell days -- the time a vessel spends at port being secured, having cargo loaded or discharged -- were on an average 10.7 during 2023 compared to 8.9 the previous year.

It was on an average 8.23 days in January 2023 against 8.28 days a year-ago period; in February 20.69 (7.93), in March 15.96 (8.61), in April 15.44 (9.01), in May 7.28 (11.11), in June 7.31 (10.11), in July 7.74 (10.26), in August 8.17 (8.81), in September 7.75 (8.69), in October 11.12 (8.67), in November 7.93 (7.59) and in December 10.35 (8.24).
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2024

DISCOVER MORE

EQUITIES

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf bourses muted in early trade

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf bourses muted in early trade
Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf bourses muted in early trade
TECHNOLOGY

Qatar has $2.47bln of 'incentives' for digital transformation

Qatar has $2.47bln of 'incentives' for digital transformation
Qatar has $2.47bln of 'incentives' for digital transformation
TRAVEL AND TOURISM

Korea Tourism Organisation reveals plan to woo Middle East visitors

Korea Tourism Organisation reveals plan to woo Middle East visitors
Korea Tourism Organisation reveals plan to woo Middle East visitors
CONSTRUCTION

Qatar records strong annual growth in building permits issued in April 2024

Qatar records strong annual growth in building permits issued in April 2024
Qatar records strong annual growth in building permits issued in April 2024
OIL AND GAS

South Korean envoy highlights Qatar’s prominence as leading LNG supplier

South Korean envoy highlights Qatar’s prominence as leading LNG supplier
South Korean envoy highlights Qatar’s prominence as leading LNG supplier
HEALTHCARE

Region's largest hybrid cord blood bank launched in Abu Dhabi

Region's largest hybrid cord blood bank launched in Abu Dhabi
Region's largest hybrid cord blood bank launched in Abu Dhabi
GOLD

UAE: Gold prices inch higher in early trade on Tuesday

UAE: Gold prices inch higher in early trade on Tuesday
UAE: Gold prices inch higher in early trade on Tuesday
AID

Egypt: Arish Airport welcomes second aid plane with tents for Gaza

Egypt: Arish Airport welcomes second aid plane with tents for Gaza
Egypt: Arish Airport welcomes second aid plane with tents for Gaza
MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

Exclusive: SHUAA Capital set to tap bond market to raise $68mln amidst debt restructuring

2.

Emirates airline posts 63% jump in FY 2023-24 profit

3.

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Energy makes another gas discovery in Indonesia’s South Andaman

4.

China’s fintech giant Ant International expands into Saudi Arabia

5.

Dubai’s Drake & Scull International closes subscription

RELATED ARTICLES
1

China State Shipbuilding to build 18 LNG ships for QatarEnergy, CCTV says

2

Old Doha Port in strategic tie-up with Qatar marinas

3

Qatar ports handle over 351,500 TEUs container volumes in Q1

4

Qatar ports register higher container volumes in Q1

5

Old Doha Port forges partnership with Yas Marina

LEADERSHIP TALKS

RETAIL

INTERVIEW: Kuwait’s AlShaya Group CEO says hostility to US brands has receded; negligible impacts due to floods

INTERVIEW: Kuwait’s AlShaya Group CEO says hostility to US brands has receded; negligible impacts due to floods
INTERVIEW: Kuwait’s AlShaya Group CEO says hostility to US brands has receded; negligible impacts due to floods

LATEST VIDEO

UAE

VIDEO: Dubai among top 10 best cities for expats to live and work

VIDEO: Dubai among top 10 best cities for expats to live and work
VIDEO: Dubai among top 10 best cities for expats to live and work

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

IPO

Saudi Fakeeh Care Group sets IPO final price; pulls $91bln in orders

Saudi Fakeeh Care Group sets IPO final price; pulls $91bln in orders
Saudi Fakeeh Care Group sets IPO final price; pulls $91bln in orders
BONDS

Emirates NBD to offer fractional bond investments on ENBD X app

EARNINGS

Abu Dhabi Yahsat posts 8% drop in Q1 net profit; Bayanat merger on track for H2

EARNINGS

Dubai's Spinneys sees 17% rise in Q1 profit; to open Riyadh store in H1

LATEST NEWS
1

China stocks close down amid US tariff concerns, inflation uncertainty

2

Oil steady as investors await US inflation data, OPEC report

3

Britain's Greggs building capacity for 3,500 stores

4

JPMorgan pushes back on ISS recommendations on severance, independent chair

5

Rumble sues Google over digital advertising practices

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds