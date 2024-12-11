Egypt - Hassan Allam Utilities, the investment and development arm of Hassan Allam Holding, has inked a strategic partnership with Defaf United for Logistics, a subsidiary of Nesma Holding, as per an emailed press release.

Under the deal, the two companies will work jointly to invest in and develop an off-port terminal in King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), located next to King Abdullah Port.

The collaboration aims to improve logistics capabilities in the region by providing integrated solutions to meet the growing demands of the logistics and trade sectors.

The terminal will include container yards and warehousing facilities, offering logistics solutions for a variety of customers.

It is expected to enhance operations in Saudi Arabia, as well as across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region and East Africa.

The development aims to streamline logistics processes, improve supply chain efficiency, and support trade connectivity.

The infrastructure will facilitate cargo handling, reduce operational costs, and assist businesses in expanding their reach.

