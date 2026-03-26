Transport ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) held an extraordinary meeting today to review recent developments and their impact on supply chains, assess the readiness of land border crossings, and explore ways to address operational challenges.

Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi, Secretary-General of the GCC, said the meeting discussed a number of proposed measures, most notably activating the Green Lanes Protocol, utilising alternative ports, and ensuring safe transport routes.

He added during the meeting, which was held via videoconference, that the transport and communications sector is the vital artery ensuring the continuous flow of strategic goods, including food, medicine, and fuel, across land, air, and sea entry points, maintaining market stability and uninterrupted supply chains even in the face of the toughest challenges.

AlBudaiwi noted that the region is facing escalating challenges due to the Iranian military escalation targeting GCC countries, stressing that these developments represent a real test of the ability of Gulf states to safeguard their gains and ensure the continuity of vital sectors efficiently.

He pointed out that intensive coordination meetings, which have exceeded 35 since the onset of the crisis, reflect a high level of institutional readiness and shared awareness of the current phase, stressing that the situation requires accelerating field coordination and the immediate implementation of measures to strengthen collective response.

He said maintaining the smooth flow of transport across all modes is no longer optional but a strategic necessity, requiring additional proactive steps to enhance the readiness of ports and minimise any potential impact on trade movement and supply chains.

He affirmed that GCC countries are capable of overcoming challenges efficiently, supported by their strong ties and effective integration, which have been reflected in unified positions that have contributed to strengthening stability and ensuring the continuity of vital sectors.