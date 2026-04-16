Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Transport, in collaboration with relevant departments of the Ministry of Interior (MOI), has concluded its inspection campaigns planned for Q1 of 2026 on limousine companies and the companies that provide passenger transportation services via electronic applications.

The campaigns detected 32 violations of the Law No. 8 of 2019 Regulating Road Transport and its Implementing Regulations issued by the Minister of Transport’s Decision No. 13 of 2024.

The new campaigns covered all areas across Qatar, with particular focus on business, service, and vital areas; something that reflects an expanding crackdown coverage and greater attention to crowded and high-business locations.

With such campaigns, the MOT continues its law enforcement effort on the violating companies. It also urges all companies to follow the laws in place and obtain the necessary licenses to be able to do the business legally and avoid accountability.

The MOT pays great attention to ensuring that passenger transportation companies follow all applicable laws and meet all safety requirements, while providing the highest quality of service.

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