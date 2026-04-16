Bahrain - Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa has directed the Works Ministry to initiate the necessary procedures to implement the Shaikh Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah Highway Development Project.

He also instructed the ministry to complete the project in line with the highest standards of quality and efficiency, within the approved timelines, in a manner that enhances traffic flow and supports the kingdom’s advanced road infrastructure network.

Shaikh Khalid issued the directive as he chaired a meeting of the Ministerial Committee on Development Projects and Infrastructure.

The committee expressed its thanks and appreciation to His Majesty King Hamad for ratifying and issuing Law (14) of 2026, approving the framework agreement on contributing to the financing of the second phase of the highway development project between the government of Bahrain and the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development.

It also thanked the Shura Council and Parliament for approving the draft law, reflecting constructive co-operation between the executive and legislative branches in support of the kingdom’s comprehensive development process.

The panel commended the national role of the Bahrain Defence Force, the National Guard, the Interior Ministry, and all military, security and civil entities, in recognition of their dedicated efforts in safeguarding the kingdom’s sovereignty, security and interests with competence and professionalism.

It reiterated its strong condemnation and denunciation of the Iranian attacks on the kingdom and the region, which have threatened the safety and lives of civilians and harmed their interests.

It affirmed Bahrain’s firm position calling on Iran to fully commit to the immediate cessation of all hostile acts in the region and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The committee praised the Transportation and Telecommunications Ministry for its follow-up on preparedness measures at Bahrain International Airport, coinciding with the departure of the first Gulf Air flight following the reopening of airspace after its temporary precautionary closure due to the Iranian attacks.

It also commended Saudi Arabia for the support and facilitation provided during the past period, reflecting the depth of fraternal ties and the path of integration between the two countries.

The committee highlighted the efforts of the Industry and Commerce Ministry through field visits and inspection tours of central warehouses, markets and retail outlets to review supply chains and ensure the availability and smooth flow of strategic food stock to meet consumer needs.

The committee reviewed the items on its agenda, including updates on a study to enhance civil protection measures in homes, residential buildings, public facilities and infrastructure, underscoring the importance of adopting best standards to ensure the highest levels of safety and security.

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