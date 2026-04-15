His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Dr. Jafar Hassan, Prime Minister of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, today witnessed the signing of an agreement between the UAE and Jordan to develop a railway network in Jordan and establish the UAE–Jordan Railway Company.

The agreement covers the construction and operation of a 360-kilometre railway linking the main mining areas of Al-Shidiya and Ghor Al-Safi to the Port of Aqaba. The project aims to transport 16 million tonnes annually of phosphate and potash, with a total investment value of US$2.3 billion.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the UAE by Suhail bin Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and on behalf of Jordan by Dr. Nidal Al-Qatamin, Minister of Transport of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

As part of the agreement, the UAE–Jordan Railway Company was formally established as a joint venture between Abu Dhabi's L’IMAD Holding Company (L’IMAD) and several Jordanian stakeholders.

The company’s founding agreement was signed by Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Finance and Managing Director and Group CEO of L’IMAD Holding, from the UAE side.

From the Jordanian side, signatories included Dr. Mohammad Thneibat, Chairman at Jordan Phosphate Mines Company; Eng. Shehada Abu Hdeib, Chairman of Arab Potash Company; Dr. Ezzeddin Kanakrieh, Chief Executive Officer of the Jordan Social Security Investment Fund (SSIF); Waddah Barqawi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Government Investments Management Company.

Under the agreement, the joint venture will be responsible for the implementation, operation and maintenance of Jordan’s railway network through its executing arm, Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE’s national railway network.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed said that the agreement reflects the deep-rooted fraternal ties between the UAE and Jordan, built on a shared vision of strengthening cooperation, integration and sustainable development.

He noted that the strong bilateral relations represent an advanced model of partnerships based on trust, aligned visions, and joint efforts to serve the interests of both peoples and drive economic development, contributing to regional stability and prosperity. Such partnerships, he said, underscore both countries’ commitment to undertaking high-impact projects that foster diversified and sustainable economies and enhance growth and integration in line with future aspirations.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed added that the UAE will continue to strengthen its strategic relations with Jordan in support of joint development efforts and the shared goal of building a more prosperous future through effective cooperation.

Al Mazrouei said the agreement embodies a strategic direction towards building an effective transport partnership between the UAE and Jordan, enhancing Jordan’s strategic position and its ability to contribute to global trade flows through the Port of Aqaba.

He added that the partnership reflects the UAE’s commitment to developing sustainable strategic relations with Jordan, opening broader horizons for development and creating high-quality opportunities aligned with the two countries’ shared economic priorities.

Dr. Al-Qatamin said, “Our longstanding fraternal ties with the UAE are today translating into a tangible reality that serves Jordan’s future. This railway network will mark a qualitative leap in Jordan’s mining sector by significantly reducing transport costs for phosphate and potash, enhancing our global competitiveness, and creating thousands of jobs for Jordanians.”

The agreement represents a natural extension of the US$5.5 billion investment agreement signed at the end of 2023 in the presence of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan.

The project will enhance Jordan’s export capabilities and logistics efficiency by directly linking phosphate and potash production sites to the Port of Aqaba, significantly reducing transport time and costs. It will also support comprehensive economic development and open wide prospects for job creation across multiple sectors, leveraging the extensive expertise of Etihad Rail.

On this occasion, Bu Ataba Al Zaabi said, “This agreement reflects our firm belief that investment in transport infrastructure is the cornerstone of any genuine economic transformation. In the UAE, we believe that regional prosperity is a shared responsibility, and this project is a clear expression of our commitment to supporting our partners in building a more connected and competitive future regionally and globally.”

Prior to the signing, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed and Dr. Jaafar Hassan held a bilateral meeting to review the fraternal relations between the UAE and Jordan and discuss ways to enhance and develop cooperation across various fields, in line with the aspirations of the leaderships of both countries and their shared interests.

The project underscores the UAE’s continued role in supporting strategic development initiatives in the region and strengthening economic partnerships based on long-term investment and knowledge transfer. It also reflects the country’s commitment to advancing vital infrastructure, enhancing economic integration with sisterly and friendly nations, and translating strong bilateral relations into tangible development projects that support regional economic growth and reinforce its position as a trusted partner in building integrated transport and logistics systems at both regional and global levels.