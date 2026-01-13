RIYADH — FedEx recorded the highest number of complaints among parcel delivery companies in Saudi Arabia during the fourth quarter of 2025, with 25 complaints per 100,000 shipments, according to a new report by the Transport General Authority (TGA).

Following FedEx, UPS recorded nine complaints per 100,000 shipments, while Aramex logged eight complaints.

In a statement issued Monday, the TGA said the postal parcel sector handled more than 57 million shipments and mail parcels during the fourth quarter of 2025.

The authority’s quarterly statistical bulletin showed variations in complaint levels among parcel delivery companies, based on the number of cases escalated to the regulator.

GFS registered seven complaints per 100,000 shipments, followed by SPL with six complaints.

SMSA, RedBox, DHL, and Starlinks each recorded four complaints, while Naqel and J&T posted three complaints each.

iMile recorded two complaints, and Ajex reported the lowest level with one complaint per 100,000 shipments.

The TGA said the performance indicator aims to enhance transparency in the parcel delivery market and support service quality improvements across the sector.

