Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE National Railway Network, has introduced the region’s first-ever "CO2 Emission Avoidance and Reduction Certificates," an innovative initiative that highlights the environmental benefits of rail transport for its customers.

This significant milestone reinforces Etihad Rail’s role as a key contributor to the UAE’s climate change agenda, aligning with the nation’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategy through a transparent Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) framework linked to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The certificates - powered by EcoTransIT, a globally recognised tool for assessing the environmental impact of transport - quantify and validate the carbon savings businesses achieve by choosing rail over alternative transport modes, directly contributing to the UAE’s decarbonisation goals. Using EcoTransIT’s accredited methodology, the certificates calculate CO2 Equivalents (CO2e) by factoring in direct emissions from diesel and indirect emissions from biofuels (where applicable).

The process includes Well-to-Wheel (WTW) analysis, covering the full lifecycle of fuel use—from extraction to combustion— ensuring an accurate measurement of the environmental impact of each tonne-kilometre transported. It also accounts for Cargo Weight and Distance using shipment-specific data and geocoordinates. For comparison, rail freight emissions are calculated in comparison to truck emissions, providing a clear basis to highlight rail's environmental advantages.

By launching these certificates, Etihad Rail is empowering its customers by providing credible and tangible data that reflects the positive environmental impact of their shift from road to rail. This initiative not only supports businesses’ ESG objectives and commitments, but also presents an opportunity to showcase their leadership in environmental stewardship.

By adopting rail as a primary mode of transport, companies can align their operations with the Federal decree law 11 of 2024 on the ‘Reduction of Climate Change Effects’, ensuring compliance with national climate regulations while advancing their sustainability goals. These certificates allow customers to enhance their corporate sustainability reports, improve ESG Ratings, attract environmentally conscious stakeholders, and strengthen their leadership in environmental stewardship.

Omar Alsebeyi, Executive Director of Commercial & Performance of Etihad Rail, said, “At Etihad Rail, sustainability is not just a commitment—it is a cornerstone of our identity and operations. The introduction of our CO2 Emission Avoidance and Reduction Certificates underscores our dedication to pioneering climate action and delivering tangible value to our customers. This initiative empowers businesses to take active roles in reducing their carbon footprint while leveraging the unparalleled efficiency and reliability of rail transport. By aligning with the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategy and the UAE Climate Change law, we are driving transformative change in the logistics sector, building a more sustainable future for the UAE and the region.”

He added, "The introduction of Etihad Rail's CO2 Emission Avoidance and Reduction Certificates presents a unique value proposition for our customers. As businesses increasingly prioritise environmental responsibility, these certificates not only allow them to align their operations with the UAE’s decarbonisation goals but also demonstrate their commitment to sustainability. We’re proud to be part of this pioneering initiative that is rapidly becoming a key market differentiator, helping us attract and retain customers focused on reducing their environmental impact while enhancing their logistics operations."

Looking ahead, Etihad Rail aims to transport 60 million tonnes of cargo annually by 2030, contributing to the UAE’s economic diversification, enhancing supply chain resilience, and contributing to its climate targets. By shifting freight transport from road to rail, Etihad Rail’s operations are projected to reduce CO2 emissions from the UAE’s road transport sector by 21% annually by 2050, taking up to 300 trucks off the roads for every train journey and removing 8.2 million tonnes of CO2 per year. By leveraging its advanced railway network and fostering sustainable practices, Etihad Rail continues to drive meaningful progress toward a greener future for the UAE.