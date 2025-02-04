UAE - The Etihad High-Speed Passenger Rail, with a speed of 350 km per hour, will transform mobility and economic connectivity across the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has said.

"Its contribution to GDP will exceed AED145 billion over the next five decades. More than just a railway, Etihad High-Speed Train represents a new national ambition, a strategic federal link, and a step toward building an infrastructure that remains among the best and most advanced globally," he said, chairing a Cabinet meeting, according to a Wam news agency report.

The recently revealed high-speed train project will link Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The project relies on the latest innovative technical solutions in line with the national vision to maintain sustainable economic development and environmental preservation.

The high-speed train will reduce the daily commuting time, contributing to improving the quality of life for UAE nationals, residents, and visitors, in addition to strengthening economic and social ties between the two emirates, the report said.

During the meeting, the UAE Cabinet reviewed the implementation updates of the National Strategy to Combat Desertification 2022-2030, highlighting key achievements during the past period.

A total of 1,800 hectares of previously degraded land have been rehabilitated, and the area of improved land has been increased to 378.2 sq km.

The percentage of degraded land has been reduced to only 1.2%, and stabilising carbon levels in the soil of 98.2% of the lands, developing a smart monitoring system using artificial intelligence to accurately monitor the soil, and submitting 96 scientific research papers within the UAE Rain Enhancement Science Program, the report said.

