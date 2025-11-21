DUBAI - Emirates SkyCargo and LODD Autonomous signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the 2025 Dubai Airshow to explore the development and deployment of next-generation air cargo solutions.

The agreement was signed by Badr Abbas, Emirates SkyCargo’s Divisional Senior Vice President, and Rashid Al Manai, Chief Executive Officer of LODD Autonomous.

Under the terms of the MoU, Emirates SkyCargo and LODD Autonomous will collaborate to validate the use of VTOL (Vertical Take Off and Landing) aircraft across the airline’s vast global network, through feasibility studies, regulatory engagement and live demonstrations.

Leveraging over four decades’ expertise in the global movement of goods, Emirates SkyCargo will participate in LODD’s experimental operations through to the end of 2027, providing insight to inform design and development, with a view toward commercial deployment in regional and global markets.

The agreement follows last week’s successful first test flight of LODD’s Hili, an unmanned, hybrid heavy-lift cargo aircraft developed and manufactured in Abu Dhabi.

Hili is fully autonomous from take-off to landing, and offers a payload capacity of up to 250 km and travel distances up to 700 km.

“This partnership with LODD is a reflection of our commitment to introducing innovative products that solve our customers’ transportation challenges. Emerging technologies will form the foundation of the next era of logistics, and Emirates SkyCargo will be at the forefront of this movement, investing our experience and expertise into the development of innovations that drive tangible impact," Abbas said.

Al Manai commented, “Together, we will accelerate the adoption of drone-powered solutions that expand reach, cut delivery times, and strengthen the UAE’s position as a global logistics hub while upholding the highest standards of safety and regulatory excellence.”