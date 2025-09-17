Emirates District Cooling (Emicool), a leading provider of sustainable district cooling services in the UAE and a joint venture between Dubai Investments and Actis, has entered the Abu Dhabi market with the signing of a concession agreement.

The agreement with Al Reef Cooling Company, which holds the exclusive district cooling concession for Al Reef Downtown in Abu Dhabi, reinforces Emicool's strategy of expanding its presence across the UAE through long-term concessional models, the company said.

The Al Reef district cooling plant has an installed capacity of 8,005 TR (tons of refrigeration) and a connected capacity of 9,629 TR. It currently serves 46 buildings, over 1,800 residential customers, and around 36 retail units. Emicool officially assumed operational management of the plant in July 2025 and plans to implement efficiency upgrades in line with its Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) business model.

Dr Adib El Moubadder, CEO of Emicool, said: "The concession agreement for Al Reef Cooling Company marks a defining milestone in Emicool’s growth journey. Securing the exclusive district cooling concession for Al Reef Downtown not only establishes Emicool’s presence in Abu Dhabi but also significantly strengthens the Company’s national portfolio of district cooling assets. This breakthrough reflects Emicool’s strategic focus on long-term concessional models, operational excellence, and sustainable expansion, enabling it to deliver reliable, efficient, and scalable cooling solutions to a growing customer base across the UAE."

Mohamed Al Qubaisi, Chairman of Manazel Real Estate, commented: "District cooling is a critical component of sustainable urban development, and Emicool has established itself as a leading provider in the region. This agreement ensures that the Al Reef community will continue to benefit from reliable and efficient cooling solutions. We are confident that Emicool’s expertise and operational excellence will support the long-term needs of residents and businesses at Al Reef Downtown while contributing to the growth and modernization of Abu Dhabi’s district cooling infrastructure."

The Al Reef plant, serving predominantly residential buildings with some retail clients, represents a strategic addition to Emicool’s growing portfolio of district cooling facilities across the UAE. The concession agreement underscores Emicool’s commitment to expanding its national footprint, enhancing operational efficiency, and delivering scalable, reliable cooling solutions to key urban developments. -TradeArabia News Service

