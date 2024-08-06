The Egyptian government is planning to develop the state-owned tire producer Transport and Engineering Company (Trenco), in partnership with the private sector, with investments estimated at $160 million, Al Mal News reported, citing an official document.

It was reported previously that the Ministry of Electricity is planning to implement hydropower projects with investments of $4 billion, in cooperation with the private sector.

